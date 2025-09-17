Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.99. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $263.45 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

