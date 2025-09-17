Baron Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Baron Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

