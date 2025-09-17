Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 16 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVV opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $664.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.87 and a 200 day moving average of $598.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

