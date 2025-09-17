Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 491 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,924 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,612 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $871.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

