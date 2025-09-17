Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,961 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

