Berkshire Bank Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

