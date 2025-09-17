Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 696 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

