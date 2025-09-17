PFW Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

