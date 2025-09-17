Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

