Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

