StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $263.45 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

