Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Breakwater Capital Group’s 4th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

