Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

Bank of America stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

