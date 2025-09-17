Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Visa Inc. $V

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

V stock opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

