Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Visa Inc. $V

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
V stock opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $623.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.64.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
