Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.