Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

