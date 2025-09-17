iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $465.05. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

