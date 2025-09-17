Sunpointe LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 288,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

