Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

