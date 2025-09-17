Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

