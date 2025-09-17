Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

