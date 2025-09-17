Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 685,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

