Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.