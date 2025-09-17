Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Chevron by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $261,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CVX opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.86. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

