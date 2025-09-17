PFW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

