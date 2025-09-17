Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $352.73 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

