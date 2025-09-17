Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MCD opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

