Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.