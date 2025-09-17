Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $98,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 230.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

