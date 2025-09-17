S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Lifted by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.4% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPGI opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $543.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

