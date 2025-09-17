Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

