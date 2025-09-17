New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $488.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

