Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

