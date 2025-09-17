GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,264,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $871.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

