Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.