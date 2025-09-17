DLK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE:MDT opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
