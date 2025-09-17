The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $99.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

