Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

