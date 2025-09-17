Seneca House Advisors Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

