Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.55, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile



Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.



