O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

