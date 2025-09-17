Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 688 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $688,868,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $193,339,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,647,000 after buying an additional 685,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.69 and its 200-day moving average is $291.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.