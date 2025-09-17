Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

