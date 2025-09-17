Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Central Valley Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.73 and its 200 day moving average is $306.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

