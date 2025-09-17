Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Eldred Rock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after buying an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
