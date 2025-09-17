Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

