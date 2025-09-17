Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Boosted by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 696,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

