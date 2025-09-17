Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 323 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

