Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.