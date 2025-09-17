Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.36 and a 200 day moving average of $472.16.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

